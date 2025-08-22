By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Meta Taps Google Cloud In 10 Billion Deal

Meta Platforms has entered into a six-year agreement with Google Cloud worth more than $10 billion. The deal marks one of the largest technology partnerships in recent years, following Google’s recent collaboration with OpenAI.

Under the new arrangement, Meta will rely on Google Cloud’s servers, storage, networking, and other services to support its growing operations. The move highlights Meta’s push to secure external partnerships to meet the massive infrastructure requirements needed to power artificial intelligence.

The deal comes shortly after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in July that the company would spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build multiple large-scale AI data centers. Last month, Meta raised the lower end of its annual capital expenditures forecast by $2 billion, setting a range of $66 billion to $72 billion.

To manage these rising costs, Meta has also begun offloading some of its data center assets. Earlier this month, the company disclosed plans to sell $2 billion worth of such assets to outside partners.

Google Cloud’s new deal with Meta follows a June report that OpenAI also planned to expand its use of Google Cloud services to meet its own rising computing demands. These agreements highlight a growing trend in the AI sector, where competitors increasingly turn to shared infrastructure to accelerate development.

Alphabet’s cloud computing unit has been reporting strong performance, with a nearly 32 percent jump in second-quarter revenue in July, exceeding market expectations. The six-year Google Cloud deal with Meta further solidifies Google’s standing as a key player in the AI infrastructure race.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

