Meta is experimenting with a new breed of AI chatbots, ones that don’t wait for you to start the conversation.

According to leaked documents viewed by Business Insider, the tech giant has partnered with data labeling firm Alignerr to test customizable AI chatbots capable of initiating chats on platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. These bots can also follow up on prior conversations, remember user details, and nudge users toward engaging interactions.

An example of this proactive messaging? A chatbot called “The Maestro of Movie Magic” might send a user this cheerful greeting:

“I hope you’re having a harmonious day! I wanted to check in and see if you’ve discovered any new favorite soundtracks or composers recently. Or perhaps you’d like some recommendations for your next movie night? Let me know, and I’ll be happy to help!”

How does it work?

These Meta AI Chatbots are trained via Meta’s AI Studio and operate within strict engagement rules. A follow-up message is only sent if a user has interacted with the bot at least five times over a 14-day period. If there’s no reply to the first follow-up, the bot goes quiet. Users can choose to keep their AI bots private or share them via stories, profile links, or direct messages.

“This allows you to continue exploring topics of interest and engage in more meaningful conversations with the AIs across our apps,” a Meta spokesperson explained.

Inspired by Companionship Apps

Meta’s move draws parallels to platforms like Character.AI and Replika, where AI companions initiate conversations to build relationships with users. Notably, Karandeep Anand, who recently became Character.AI’s CEO, was formerly Meta’s VP of business products.

But the strategy isn’t without its controversies. Character.AI is currently facing a lawsuit over claims that one of its bots contributed to the death of a teenager.

Meta, in contrast, has added disclaimers to its AI interactions, emphasizing that “an AI’s response may be inaccurate or inappropriate and should not be used to make important decisions.” It also notes that AI chats are not a substitute for “medical, psychological, financial, legal, or any other type of professional advice.”

Meta hasn’t publicly disclosed any minimum age requirement for using these chatbots. While Tennessee and Puerto Rico have imposed certain legal restrictions for teens, Meta’s platforms appear to remain widely accessible for younger users.

Although Meta touts this initiative as part of its effort to reduce loneliness, echoing Mark Zuckerberg’s broader mission, its financial goals are clear. Unsealed court documents from April project that Meta’s generative AI tools could bring in $2–$3 billion in revenue by 2025, and potentially $1.4 trillion by 2035. Much of this would stem from revenue-sharing deals tied to Meta’s Llama model collection. The company also indicated that its AI assistant could eventually feature ads or offer premium subscriptions.

Meta has so far declined to comment on whether its chatbot roadmap includes ad placements, sponsored replies, or future integration with Horizon, its social VR platform.

As these AI companions start chatting before we even think to engage, the line between help and manipulation grows thinner.