Meta Enhances Whatsapp Business With Ai Support Voice Calling

Meta is rapidly evolving WhatsApp into a comprehensive platform for businesses to engage customers more effectively. At its annual Conversations 2025 event in Miami, the company revealed three major updates to the WhatsApp Business platform aimed at simplifying marketing, boosting AI-powered customer service, and enhancing communication via voice and video.

A key highlight is the introduction of a centralised system that allows businesses to create and manage marketing campaigns seamlessly across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook from a single interface within Meta’s Ad Manager.

After uploading their customer lists, businesses can choose to send WhatsApp campaigns manually or leverage Meta’s Advantage+ AI to automatically optimise campaign spending and delivery across these platforms. This includes new advertising opportunities such as the WhatsApp Status feature.

This advancement enables companies to streamline their marketing efforts, particularly when focusing on repeat customers or promoting limited-time offers.

Another significant development centers on WhatsApp’s AI-powered business assistants that now go beyond answering FAQs. These AI tools provide personalised product recommendations, assist customers in browsing options, guide them through the checkout process, and even manage post-purchase follow-ups.

This means customers can complete an entire shopping experience within a WhatsApp conversation without needing to switch to other apps or websites.

Currently, this AI-driven assistant is expanding to more businesses in Mexico, with plans for rollout in additional markets soon.

The third major upgrade introduces voice and video calling capabilities directly on the WhatsApp Business platform. Customers who opt in can connect with businesses through calls, enabling quicker resolution of queries.

Additionally, WhatsApp is incorporating voice note support to provide more flexible customer service experiences, especially valuable in sectors like telehealth, finance, and education. Meta also hinted at future possibilities of AI-powered voice support.