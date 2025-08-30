Meta to Add New AI Safeguards After Teen Safety Concerns
Meta Platforms said on Friday it is introducing new safeguards for teenagers using its artificial intelligence products, including limits on flirty conversations and discussions about self-harm or suicide with minors.
Company spokesperson Andy Stone said the temporary steps include restricting teen access to certain AI characters while Meta works on longer-term protections to ensure “safe, age-appropriate AI experiences.”
Stone added the safeguards are already being rolled out and “will be adjusted over time” as the company refines its systems.
The move comes after a Reuters investigation revealed Meta allowed dozens of celebrity-inspired chatbots, including those resembling minors, to engage in sexually suggestive conversations. The findings triggered sharp criticism from lawmakers and safety advocates.
Earlier this month, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley launched a probe into Meta’s AI policies, demanding documents about rules that permitted chatbots to flirt and role-play romantically with children. Lawmakers from both parties also raised concerns after an internal Meta document — later confirmed as authentic — outlined such permissive guidelines.
Meta has since said those examples were “erroneous and inconsistent” with company policies, and confirmed the document was revised following Reuters’ inquiries.