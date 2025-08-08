Meta is quietly pushing the boundaries of virtual reality, revealing some eye-catching prototype headsets that redefine immersion.

Previewed at SIGGRAPH 2025, the “Tiramisu” and “Boba 3” models spotlight the future of mixed reality. Both of them have a priority on visual fidelity and field of view that outpaces today’s Quest series.

Tiramisu: Virtual Reality That Feels Real

Tiramisu “sets a new milestone for realism in VR.” It delivers approximately threefold the contrast of Meta Quest 3, an angular resolution of 90 pixels per degree (3.6x higher than Quest 3), and a dazzling brightness of 1,400 nits, a whopping 14 times more.

While impressive, this clarity comes with a trade-off: the design is noticeably bulkier and heavier, and it limits the field of view. Yet, for Meta, it’s a visual experience that “passes the visual Turing test” more convincingly than ever.

Boba 3 Virtual Reality: Wide View, Bold Promise

The Boba 3 series aims for a different sweet spot: an ultra-wide field of view. With a 180-degree horizontal and 120-degree vertical span, these models approach the natural human vision field of around 200 degrees. They employ mass-produced displays and lens tech reminiscent of the Quest 3 but raise the ante with 4K-by-4K resolution per eye, surpassing earlier Boba prototypes.

Meta underscores that these are research prototypes, not consumer-ready models. Still, their reveal offers a compelling look at what future headsets might achieve.