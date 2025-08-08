By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Metas New Virtual Reality Headsets Offer A Glimpse Of Next Gen Reality

Meta is quietly pushing the boundaries of virtual reality, revealing some eye-catching prototype headsets that redefine immersion.

Previewed at SIGGRAPH 2025, the “Tiramisu” and “Boba 3” models spotlight the future of mixed reality. Both of them have a priority on visual fidelity and field of view that outpaces today’s Quest series.

Tiramisu: Virtual Reality That Feels Real

Tiramisu “sets a new milestone for realism in VR.” It delivers approximately threefold the contrast of Meta Quest 3, an angular resolution of 90 pixels per degree (3.6x higher than Quest 3), and a dazzling brightness of 1,400 nits, a whopping 14 times more.

While impressive, this clarity comes with a trade-off: the design is noticeably bulkier and heavier, and it limits the field of view. Yet, for Meta, it’s a visual experience that “passes the visual Turing test” more convincingly than ever.

Boba 3 Virtual Reality: Wide View, Bold Promise

The Boba 3 series aims for a different sweet spot: an ultra-wide field of view. With a 180-degree horizontal and 120-degree vertical span, these models approach the natural human vision field of around 200 degrees. They employ mass-produced displays and lens tech reminiscent of the Quest 3 but raise the ante with 4K-by-4K resolution per eye, surpassing earlier Boba prototypes.

Meta underscores that these are research prototypes, not consumer-ready models. Still, their reveal offers a compelling look at what future headsets might achieve.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

