Metro installs the first ever electric vehicle charging station

Written by Usman Aslam

In another first, METRO Pakistan reaffirms its commitment towards “Environment Sustainability” and being a responsible business by installing the first-ever Fast Charging Station for Electric Vehicles (EV) at any retail store in Pakistan. The Electric Charging Station was inaugurated by Mr. Marek Minkiewicz, Managing Director, METRO Pakistan Private Limited, and Mr. Ahmad Najeeb, Chief Executive Officer, Albario Engineering Private Limited (AEPL) at METRO Thokar Niaz Beg Store in Lahore.

The ABB Terra 54 presents an opportunity for the people of Lahore and those visiting to charge their Electric Vehicles in a short period with a range of available charging ports to facilitate any type of EV vehicle.

This collaboration with AEPL and ABB is another step taken by METRO Pakistan to supports the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of the Government. METRO plans to live up to its commitment to Environmental Stability and Sustainability by providing Renewable Charging Solutions to its visitors and looking forward to adding more EV Charging Stations in the coming months.

