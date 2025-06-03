Microsoft Bing Launches Free Ai Video Creator Powered By Sora

Microsoft has unveiled the Bing Video Creator, a new feature powered by OpenAI’s Sora model.







This marks the first time the Sora technology is accessible to users at no cost, making video creation from simple text prompts available directly through the Bing mobile app.

Previously, access to Sora’s advanced video-generation capabilities was locked behind a paywall, available only to paying customers.







Microsoft’s long-term partnership with OpenAI has now brought this technology to the public domain, “the first time that it will be available for free.”

Users can create up to 10 videos without any payment, provided they are signed into a Microsoft account. After this initial free tier, additional videos cost 100 Microsoft Rewards points each, a system that rewards users for Bing searches or purchases from the Microsoft Store.

For example, users can earn 5 points per Bing search on PC, capped at 150 points daily.

Features and Limitations at Launch

At this stage, Bing Video Creator is only available through the mobile app, with no desktop support yet. Even under the platform’s “fast” mode, video creation might take hours to complete, despite promises of generation within minutes.

Users can:

Queue up to three videos at a time.

Generate clips of only 5 seconds each.

Create videos in a vertical 9:16 aspect ratio, optimized for platforms like TikTok as well as Instagram.

However, horizontal video formats are expected to be added soon, expanding the tool’s versatility.