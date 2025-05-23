Use Sora AI For Free With Microsoft’s Bing Video Creator

Microsoft is stepping into the AI video generation space by offering access to OpenAI’s powerful Sora AI model through its upcoming Bing Video Creator for free.







Bing Image Creator is already one of the user’s favorite tools for image generation. Microsoft is taking things to the next step with its Bing Video Creator, allowing users to create AI videos with Sora AI support.

Unlike OpenAI’s direct Sora access, which is typically part of paid ChatGPT plans, Microsoft’s Bing Video Creator will allow users to generate AI videos using text prompts without a subscription cost. It is currently in Beta and is being teased for desktop and through the Bing mobile app on Android and iOS.

This free access comes with some limitations, too. OpenAI’s full Sora model allows more advanced functionalities like uploading images or combining video clips. Bing Video Creator will primarily focus on generating videos from text prompts. This means users will describe their desired video scene in words, and the AI will bring it to life.







Users with Microsoft Reward points will have the option to use them for faster video generation speeds, offering a way to enhance the free experience.

By integrating Sora into Bing, Microsoft is positioning itself as a key player in the generative AI landscape. But it’s worth noting that the AI video generation market is rapidly evolving. Google’s Veo and other tools like Kling AI are also making significant advancements in this area. So, we will have to wait and see how well Microsoft’s Video Creator will perform.