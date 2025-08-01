By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 13 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Microsoft

Microsoft is expanding its age verification system for Xbox accounts, starting with the UK and planning a global rollout soon. To comply with the UK’s Online Safety Act, Microsoft is now prompting Xbox users to verify their age if marked 18+. Currently, the verification process is optional, but it will become mandatory by early 2026 for full social feature access.

Unverified users will still be able to play games, earn achievements, and make purchases, but social features will be limited. These include voice and text chats, game invites, and interactions beyond a user’s friends list. Verification methods in the UK include government-issued ID, credit card check, mobile provider confirmation, and age estimation tools.

Microsoft aims to learn from the UK rollout and apply age verification systems in other countries with localized adjustments. Future implementations may use different verification methods depending on regional laws and available technology. The UK’s Online Safety Act, passed in 2023, aims to protect children from harmful online content and deepfake pornography.

Age verification has become a standard compliance tool for platforms like Reddit, Discord, and Bluesky. However, no system is foolproof. Some users bypass checks using game photo modes or VPNs. Despite these loopholes, Microsoft’s broader rollout could make avoiding age checks increasingly difficult over time.

Privacy concerns remain as platforms collect sensitive data for verification, sparking debates around digital safety and surveillance. Still, the initiative highlights growing global momentum toward safer online environments for younger audiences.

Microsoft’s blog post confirmed its commitment to refining age checks while balancing user security and platform integrity. More countries will likely see Xbox age verification programs soon, reshaping how users access social gaming features.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

