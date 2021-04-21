News, Technology

Microsoft Is Said To Launch A Cloud PC Service This Summer

Usman Aslam

In a recent report by ZDNet, it has been rumored that Microsoft is working on an Azure-powered service this summer. Primarily known as Cloud PC, this will allow users to access a Windows desktop remotely and use different software such as Microsoft Office.

This is a really handy feature if you are the sort of person that switches between devices and wants to access everything from the same desktop while rocking some solid internet connection. Moreover, this will allow companies to manage their digital infrastructure and Windows 10 networks through Cloud PC.

Although this service will be managed as a Microsoft 365 experience, there will be a proper flat price per user which will most probably include different pricing tiers for Cloud PC where processor, memory, and storage will be a big factor.

More details on Cloud PC are rumored to be unveiled in the upcoming Microsoft Build 2021 event which takes place in late May.

