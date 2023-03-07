News

Microsoft To Use AI of ChatGPT in Other Developer Tools

Avatar Written by Muhammad Muneeb Ur Rehman ·  1 min read >
Developer Tools

Microsoft Corp on Monday bundled the technology behind ChatGPT with its Power Platform that allows users to develop applications with little or no coding, the latest integration of artificial intelligence into its products. Microsoft will be now using the AI behind ChatGPT and integrating it into other developer tools.

Power Virtual Agent, AI Builder, and other business intelligence and app development tools were updated with the new features, according to Microsoft. To provide summaries of weekly reports and client inquiries, Power Virtual Agent, a solution for businesses to create chatbots, can now link to internal corporate resources.

Also, Microsoft has updated its business management platform Dynamics 365 based on the technology and introduced generative AI capabilities to AI Builder, which enables companies to automate workflows.

Big tech companies from Alphabet to Baidu are speeding up the integration of generative AI – technology that has gained popularity for its ability to generate human-like text responses to queries – into their offerings.

Dynamics 365 Copilot, the latest version of Microsoft’s tool that includes a number of applications for sales, customer service, and marketing, integrates AI to automate certain tasks like data gathering and analysis or creating an email campaign, among other capabilities.

Microsoft also said on Monday that Chief Executive Satya Nadella would host an event on March 16 to discuss “reinventing productivity with AI.”

The company so far has announced AI updates for its popular Windows operating system and search engine Bing but not yet for its Office productivity suite, which includes Word and Excel.

