Millions Of Pakistani Women Still Offline Due To Mobile Gender Gap

Millions of Pakistani women remain disconnected from mobile internet and smartphone technology, widening the mobile gender gap across the country. According to the latest “Mobile Gender Gap Report 2025” by Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) and Ipsos. Restrictive social norms, safety concerns, and affordability issues continue to limit women’s digital access in Pakistan.

The report surveyed over 17,000 respondents across 15 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) and revealed that overall progress in closing the mobile gender divide stalled in 2024. In LMICs, the gender gap in mobile internet use held steady at 14%, leaving about 235 million fewer women online compared to men. The smartphone ownership gap also stayed unchanged at 14%, meaning roughly 230 million fewer women own smartphones. Meanwhile, an 8% gap in general mobile phone ownership has persisted for eight years, with about 400 million women still lacking any mobile device.

The data on Pakistan highlights deep-rooted social and cultural barriers. In Pakistan, social norms are a major obstacle. Nearly 28% of women aware of mobile internet reported that their family or husband disapproves of them using it, compared to 18% of men. This cultural resistance remains one of the strongest reasons why so many Pakistani women stay offline.

Safety and security concerns are another critical barrier. Half of Pakistani women who know about mobile internet but do not use it cited safety fears as their main reason, compared to 36% of men. High handset costs further compound the issue, making it difficult for many women to afford smartphones and reliable internet access.

Regionally, South Asia, which includes Pakistan, shows the highest gender gap in mobile internet use at 32%, far ahead of Sub-Saharan Africa at 29%. While Sub-Saharan Africa has made gradual progress over the past two years, South Asia’s gap, including Pakistan’s, remains stubbornly high.

The GSMA report also found that even when women in Pakistan go online, they tend to use mobile internet for fewer types of activities than men, mainly sticking to communication and entertainment. The economic consequences of this divide are significant. Closing the mobile internet gender gap in LMICs could boost GDP by an estimated $1.3 trillion between 2023 and 2030.

To tackle these challenges, the report calls on mobile operators, policymakers, and development organizations to focus on reducing handset and data costs, improving digital skills, enhancing online safety, and creating gender-sensitive policies. In Pakistan, addressing social norms and building trust in digital security are seen as vital steps to ensure more women can participate fully in the digital world.