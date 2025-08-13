Minecraft has just turned up the suspense with its latest update, introducing the Creaking, a haunting new mob in the eerie Pale Garden biome. Inspired by the infamous Weeping Angels, these statuesque enemies only move when players’ backs are turned, freezing instantly when observed.

What makes the Creaking truly innovates is its form of asymmetric horror gameplay. Players must maintain eye contact to stop the mob from creeping closer, a terrifying twist that amps up tension and forces constant vigilance. Once the Creaking lunges forward and grabs you, the only way to defeat it is to stare it down.

Hidden inside Pale Garden trees, each Creaking is tied to a Creaking Heart. Striking the mob reveals an orange trail that leads directly to its vulnerable core. Destroy the heart, and the creature disintegrates in a dramatic burst, dropping coveted resin clumps used for crafting decorative blocks. You won’t harvest loot from the mob itself—only from the heart, reinforcing the unique and strategic nature of this encounter.

The Pale Garden’s fog-shrouded landscape, pale oak trees, and shifting shadows set the perfect stage for this new type of survival horror. Creaking spawn rates surge at night or during thunderstorms, making excursions into the area brimming with dread and excitement. Here is how you can survive the mob: