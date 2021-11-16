Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication launches Pakistan’s first free studio for digital media

In recent news, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has officially Pakistan’s first free studio for digital media professionals. The studio was opened at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The aim of this studio is to ensure that the proceedings of a journalist are much easier as the studio acts as a platform for journalistic operations while enhancing the productivity of its employees. In addition, the Federal Minister mentioned that the IT department has invested more than Rs. 3 billion in order to provide better internet services to over 3,000 residents in over 19 districts in Sindh. These services will benefit around 10 million individuals.

Moreover, the new studio facility would also serve as a platform for freelancers to further accelerate themselves as the facility would consist of cutting-edge technological equipment needed to ensure proper digital media services under one roof. The new studio would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.