News, Social Media

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication launches Pakistan’s first free studio for digital media

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 32 sec read>

In recent news, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has officially Pakistan’s first free studio for digital media professionals. The studio was opened at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The aim of this studio is to ensure that the proceedings of a journalist are much easier as the studio acts as a platform for journalistic operations while enhancing the productivity of its employees. In addition, the Federal Minister mentioned that the IT department has invested more than Rs. 3 billion in order to provide better internet services to over 3,000 residents in over 19 districts in Sindh. These services will benefit around 10 million individuals.

Moreover, the new studio facility would also serve as a platform for freelancers to further accelerate themselves as the facility would consist of cutting-edge technological equipment needed to ensure proper digital media services under one roof. The new studio would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

digital media MoITT
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Telenor Pakistan launches its B2B solutions to help businesses ‘get future ready’

in News, Telecom
Nov 16, 2021  ·  

Pakistan’s first financial wellness platform called ‘Abhi’ completes pre-series A fundraise

in News, Startups
Nov 16, 2021  ·  
smartphones2

Government has yet to remove fixed sales taxes on local smartphone production

in Mobile, News
Nov 16, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Telenor Pakistan launches its B2B solutions to help businesses ‘get future ready’