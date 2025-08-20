By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 13 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Mits Boltz 2 Ai Model Revolutionizes Drug Discovery With 1000x Speed

Researchers at MIT’s Jameel Clinic and CSAIL, in partnership with biotech firm Recursion, have unveiled Boltz-2, an open-source biomolecular foundation model that transforms the pace and precision of drug discovery. This next-gen tool unifies molecular structure prediction and binding affinity estimation into one sleek AI-powered package, enabling researchers to screen millions of molecules in mere seconds.

Previously, physicists used free energy perturbation (FEP) simulations to model molecule protein binding, a method prized for accuracy but sluggish and costly. Boltz-2 achieves near FEP-level precision up to 1,000× faster, processing each ligand protein pair in just about 20 seconds on an NVIDIA A100 GPU.

Built on Recursion’s massive BioHive-2 supercomputer, Boltz-2 is engineered for performance. Optimizations like custom cuEquivariance kernels cut computation time and memory load by roughly 3×, making AI-scale drug screening practical.

Boltz-2 crushes benchmarks previously dominated by docking and ML methods. In high-throughput screens like MF-PCBA, it doubles average precision compared to traditional approaches. In CASP16 affinity challenges, it showed best-in-class performance in predicting binding strengths.

What truly sets Boltz-2 apart is its accessibility. Released under an MIT open-source license, researchers worldwide can use, fine-tune, and deploy the model in academia or industry. Enterprise users can tap into Boltz-2 NIM, a production-ready microservice built for scalable inference.

In the broader innovation ecosystem, Boltz-2 is already reshaping possibilities. By integrating with Recursion’s SynFlowNet toolkit, researchers can now generate and validate novel, synthesizable high-affinity molecules, streamlining early-stage drug development.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Unilever Pakistan H1 Sales Rise 15 While Profit Slips
Unilever Pakistan H1 Sales Rise 15% While Profit Slips
Pakistan Nccia Cracks Down On Illegal Betting Forex Binary Apps
Pakistan’s NCCIA Cracks Down on Illegal Betting, Forex, Binary Apps
Bitcoin Tumbles To 113k As Crypto Market Slumps
Bitcoin Tumbles to $113K as Crypto Market Slumps
Traffic Challans
Traffic Challans in Punjab to Be Received Directly on WhatsApp
Google Ads Ends Manual Language Targeting In Search Campaigns Adopts Ai
Google Ads Ends Manual Language Targeting in Search Campaigns, Adopts AI
EV Manufacturing
Chinese Firm to Build EV Manufacturing Facility in Punjab
Has Bise Lahore Decided To End Hard Copy Mark Sheets For Exams
Has BISE Lahore Decided to End Hard Copy Result Mark Sheets?
Youtuber Ducky Bhai Remand Extended By Four Days
Court Extends Custody of YouTuber Ducky Bhai Until August 23
HEC
HEC Laptop Procurement Audit Reveals Rs130 Million Loss
Google Docs Now Reads Your Work Aloud With Gemini Ai
Google Docs Now Reads Your Work Aloud with Gemini AI
Jazz
Jazz Faces Scrutiny Over Rs 6.58 Billion Consumer Overcharging
Rumor Suggests Iphone 17 Might End The Camera Control Era
Rumor Suggests iPhone 17 Might End the Camera Control Button Era
Pakistan Sets Up Digital Authority Under Landmark Law Announces Key Appointments
Pakistan Sets Up Digital Authority Under Landmark Law, Announces Key Appointments