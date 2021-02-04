MMBL’s Humqadam Scoops ‘D&I Leader’ CSR Award at the 10th Annual CSR Summit

Karachi – February 04, 2021: Mobilink Microfinance Bank (MMBL), the largest digital bank in Pakistan, won a CSR award in the category of “Diversity & Inclusion Leader” for its Humqadam initiative. Sana Tariq, Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer, Company Secretary, MMBL, and Mohammad Ali Ibrahim, Head Corporate Communications & Sustainability, MMBL, collected the award at the 10th Annual CSR Awards ceremony organized in Karachi by The Professionals Network.

Humqadam, a flagship sustainability initiative of MMBL, offers a unique learning opportunity to differently-abled people to acquire essential digital and financial skills to empower them to excel in the corporate world. Humqadam trainees are placed across various MMBL departments based on their education and skillsets where they undergo an intensive 3-month training program, execute projects, and receive dedicated mentoring from team leaders.

Established in 2011, the CSR Awards is an annual prestigious event organized by The Professionals Network (TPN) – a leading corporate entity based out of Karachi- where leading corporations and NGOs from all over the country are recognized for their innovative and outstanding efforts to bring positive socio-economic change across Pakistan. The TPN’s CSR Award is the first and only registered CSR Award of Pakistan registered with IPO Government of Pakistan.

Humqadam is also aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 to increase labor productivity, lower unemployment, and improve access to digital and financial services through equal opportunities for all. All these are essential to achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Speaking about the achievement, Chief HR Officer MMBL, Samiha Ali Zahid said, “Through Humqadam, we want to give young professionals, who are differently-abled, the chance to experience life in a fast-paced corporate environment. The on-the-job training they received at MMBL will pave the way for their future professional success and enable them to become fully integrated members of the society.”

As Pakistan’s largest digital bank with over 27 million registered users including 12 million active JazzCash digital wallets, MMBL is a leading player in lending to small and medium-sized enterprises with over 700,000 traditional individual and micro-enterprise loans disbursed, alongside more than 3,600,000 digital nano loans disbursed till December 2020. MMBL was recently recognized as “Digital Microfinance Bank of the Year” by CFA Society Pakistan. It is the only microfinance bank that was recognized by PACRA recently, as maintaining a ‘Stable Outlook’ and additionally, was not listed on the agency’s Watchlist. MMBL was also a semifinalist in the recently held European Microfinance Awards. Further, the Institute of Bankers Pakistan has also recognized MMBL as the “Bank of the Unbanked” in recent years.

About MMBL

