The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), through its Technology for People Initiative (TPI-LUMS). This collaboration aims to advance digital governance, innovation, and secure public digital systems in Pakistan.

The MoU outlines joint efforts in cybersecurity, policy innovation, digital service delivery, research, public sector infrastructure, and capacity building, with an emphasis on gender inclusion and developing digital skills. This partnership will play a pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan’s digital framework.

Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with LUMS will foster innovation, secure our public digital systems, and deliver citizen-centric solutions. Government-academia collaboration is essential to building an inclusive, future-ready digital Pakistan.”

Dr. Ali Cheema, Vice Chancellor of LUMS, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are eager to support the government’s mission to use technology to enhance governance and development.”

Usman Khan, Director of TPI LUMS, added, “With LUMS’ multi-disciplinary capabilities, we aim to provide effective solutions and contribute to the government’s objectives of growth, economic prosperity, and social well-being.”

This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in public services across the country.