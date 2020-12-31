MOITT launches disaster recovery center to strengthen the security of government data

The Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom, Syed Amin-Ul-Haque inaugurated the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Lahore for the National Data Center (NDC) of the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC). The newly built DRC is a full-fledged data center that will not only work as a backup for the existing National Data Center but also provide enhanced security and a provision of cloud-based services to the Government of Pakistan according to the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MOITT).

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Secretary IT & Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Managing Director NTC Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan, and CEO Huawei Mark Meng among others.

According to the Ministry, NDC has already generated around Rs. 795 million in revenue whereas the total cost of the project was only Rs. 450 million by providing its services to more than 450 organizations. NTC’s customer satisfaction survey shows that 72% of its customers are satisfied with its performance whereas only 12% are dissatisfied. The others remained neutral.

Syed Amin Ul Haque also met with Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, the Chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, to ensure the cooperation of MOITT with the CPEC Authority on all relevant CPEC projects.

