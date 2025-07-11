By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Moitt Partners With Hec Meta Nceac To Launch National Ai Faculty Upskilling Initiative

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, chaired a high-level meeting on the Faculty AI Training Program, developed in collaboration with HEC, Meta, and NCEAC.

The meeting was attended by Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman NCEAC, senior officials from MoITT, CEO Pakistan Software Export Board, and representatives from Atom Camp. Meta’s delegation was led by Mr. Sarim Aziz, Director of South and Central Asia Public Policy. The Minister termed the initiative a model of public-private-academic synergy aimed at preparing Pakistan’s higher education sector for the digital future.

The program introduces a two-track approach: AI Soft Skills training for over 1,000 non-technical university faculty and AI Hard Skills certifications, including Meta’s LLaMA credentials via Coursera, for 250–500 technical faculty across Pakistan.

Minister Khawaja emphasized that Artificial Intelligence is not just a technical tool but a transformative force across sectors like education, health, agriculture, and governance. She assured MoITT’s full support in the program’s nationwide rollout, policy alignment, and integration with the forthcoming National AI Policy and other digital skills initiatives.

Looking ahead, the Minister proposed deeper collaboration through student-centric AI training phases, localization of content in Urdu and regional languages, and embedding AI ethics and safety frameworks. She also recommended the launch of joint dashboards to monitor progress and proposed the creation of a long-term AI Faculty Development Fund.

Appreciating the leadership of Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, NCEAC team, and Meta, she emphasized that equipping faculty with GenAI knowledge is vital to building a future-ready, AI-literate workforce for the global digital economy.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Moot

Moot Emphasizes Raising Education Quality

Alibaba

Shehbaz Sharif Meets Alibaba For Digital Trade Plans

Ai Powered Gaming Deepmind Turns Video Games Into Agi Labs

AI-Powered Gaming: DeepMind Turns Video Games into AGI Labs

Private Institutions

Annual Fee Increase Fixed for Private Institutions

Youtube Replaces Trending Page With Category Based Charts

YouTube Replaces Trending Page with Category-Based Charts

Microsoft Openai Anthropic Launch 23m Ai Training For K 12 Teachers

Microsoft, OpenAI & Anthropic launch $23M AI training for K–12 teachers

Openai To Launch Ai Powered Browser To Rival Google Chrome

OpenAI to Launch AI-Powered Browser to Rival Google Chrome

Bitcoin Surges Past 118k In A Frenzy Of Crypto Volatility

Bitcoin Surges Past $118K In A Frenzy of Crypto Volatility

Shocking Four Steam Games Worth Rs 40000 Now Free In Pakistan

SHOCKING! Four Steam Games Worth Rs 40,000 Now Free in Pakistan

Google Enhances Veo 3 With Photo To Video Feature In Gemini App

Google enhances Veo 3 with Photo-to-Video feature in Gemini app

Online Gaming

Online Gaming Job Scam: Filipinos Trafficked to Pakistan, Says BI

Pakistans Automobile Sector

Pakistan’s Automobile Sector Sales Increased by 64% in 2025

Business Environment

Better Governance and Business Environment” Initiative Kicks Off to Boost Sustainable Development