Monthly Instalment For Ebikes Announced Under Punjab Youth Program

The Punjab government has rolled out a monthly instalment for eBikes under the Chief Minister Youth Program 2025, aiming to make electric bikes more affordable for students throughout the province.

Under this initiative, the Punjab government plans to distribute 20,000 bikes on easy, interest-free instalments, including 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 electric bikes. The scheme’s highlight is the newly structured monthly instalment for eBikes, specifically designed to encourage students to opt for environmentally friendly transportation without facing a financial burden.

Monthly Instalment for eBikes and Petrol Bikes Explained

According to details shared by the Bank of Punjab, which is overseeing the financing and registration, the monthly instalment for eBikes will remain below Rs10,000. For petrol bikes, male students will pay Rs11,676 per month, while female students will benefit from a reduced instalment of Rs7,325, making it easier for them to manage the cost.

To be eligible for this program, students must be at least 18 years old, enrolled in an HEC-recognized college or university, and possess a valid driver’s license or learner’s permit. To ensure a fair process, applications that exceed the quota will be finalized through e-balloting. Additionally, 50% of the bikes are reserved for female students, underscoring the Punjab government’s focus on women’s empowerment and safe mobility.

Distribution of the bikes will start in key cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur. So far, over 72,000 applications have already been received. Students interested in availing the monthly instalment for eBikes and petrol bikes have until July 20 to apply through the official portal or by visiting Bank of Punjab branches.