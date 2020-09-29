More people opting for Discord thanks to Among Us popularity

Among Us launched in 2018, but has remained quiet for a long time, that is until now. In recent months, Among Us has been getting more than a million daily downloads since July 2020 but that is not the only popularity it has gained. A comparison of the daily downloads of Discord and Among Us shows that discord has gained immense popularity as well since the rise of Among Us.

Among Us is a game that requires the players called crewmates to find an imposter among themselves, whose job it is to kill the crewmates. The crewmates can, after each round, eject one player from the game preferably the imposter. This requires a lot of discussion as to who everyone thinks it is.

The main problem is that the game lacks a voice chat system making it very tedious to type and discuss. That is where Discord comes in. Apptopia has shown that discord started reaching record high installs every day to almost 800K install each day since the rise in popularity of Among Us.

Discord is already the favorite platform of communication amongst gamers, with it being officially used in major E-Sports events in CS: GO, Dota 2, etc. as it has a very intuitive interface and the best voice quality one could hope for with options like noise suppression, echo cancellation as well as direct integration with twitch if you want to stream your games.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk