Heavy flooding continues to disrupt life across South Punjab, with Multan now facing a major transport crisis. Rising pressure in the Chenab River has forced authorities to consider breaching the Shershah embankment to divert floodwaters, a move that could directly impact railway operations.

According to officials, the services of Thal Express, Mehr Express, and DG Khan Shuttle may be suspended if the embankment is breached. Already, the closure of Head Muhammad Wala and Shershah roads has cut off Multan’s ground connectivity with Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, and parts of Balochistan and KP, creating severe travel and supply chain disruptions.

Meanwhile, India’s release of additional water into the Sutlej River has raised fresh concerns, with Pakistan terming it a violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. The Ministry of Water Resources confirmed high-level flood warnings at Harike and Ferozepur, while Punjab’s PDMA has issued an alert for further water level rise in the Sutlej.

The developing situation poses serious risks to regional transport, agriculture, and communities already battling widespread inundation.