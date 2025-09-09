By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 25 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Railways

Heavy flooding continues to disrupt life across South Punjab, with Multan now facing a major transport crisis. Rising pressure in the Chenab River has forced authorities to consider breaching the Shershah embankment to divert floodwaters, a move that could directly impact railway operations.

According to officials, the services of Thal Express, Mehr Express, and DG Khan Shuttle may be suspended if the embankment is breached. Already, the closure of Head Muhammad Wala and Shershah roads has cut off Multan’s ground connectivity with Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, and parts of Balochistan and KP, creating severe travel and supply chain disruptions.

Affected Services Possible Disruption
Thal Express Suspension expected
Mehr Express Suspension expected
DG Khan Shuttle Suspension expected

Meanwhile, India’s release of additional water into the Sutlej River has raised fresh concerns, with Pakistan terming it a violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. The Ministry of Water Resources confirmed high-level flood warnings at Harike and Ferozepur, while Punjab’s PDMA has issued an alert for further water level rise in the Sutlej.

The developing situation poses serious risks to regional transport, agriculture, and communities already battling widespread inundation.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Federal Cabinet Restores 25 Income Tax Rebate For Teachers
KP Introduces Licensing Requirement for All Teachers
Nic Cohort 4 Deadline Announced
NIC Cohort 4 Deadline Announced
changan Alsvin Black Series
Changan Launches Alsvin Black Series in Pakistan with New Features
Govt Weighs New Taxes To Fund Islamabads Jinnah Medical Complex
Govt Weighs New Taxes to Fund Islamabad’s Jinnah Medical Complex
Pakistan
Amnesty Alleges Pakistan Using Firewall, Phone Tapping to Spy on Citizens
Pta 3 Year Survey Exposes Complaints And Telco Service Gaps
PTA 3-Year Survey Exposes Complaints and Telco Service Gaps
Ncert Warns Of A Code Injection Vulnerability Affecting Worldwide
NCERT Warns Of A Code Injection Vulnerability Affecting Worldwide
Government Steps In With Electricity Bill Relief For Flood Victims
Government Steps in with Electricity Bill Relief for Flood Victims
Bise Malakand Topper Faces Deportation For Afghan Refugee Identity
BISE Malakand Topper Faces Deportation for Afghan Refugee Identity
Fbr Launches Digital Invoicing System To Streamline Sales Tax
FBR Launches Digital Invoicing System to Streamline Sales Tax
Microsoft Seals A Brand New Ai Deal With Nebius Sending Shares Soaring
Microsoft Seals A Brand New AI Deal With Nebius, Sending Shares Soaring
Psdp 2025 26 Cuts Ministry Budgets Raises Corporate Funding
PSDP 2025-26 Cuts Ministry Budgets, Raises Corporate Funding
Pakistan Tops List Of Erasmus Mundus Scholarships For 2025
Bangladesh Govt Announces 500 Scholarships for Pakistani Students