Muslim Countries Join hands at OIC Tehran on AI Cooperation
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states concluded the Second Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform in Tehran with the adoption of a joint declaration focused on cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI).
The resulting Tehran Declaration sets a collective vision:
“Trustworthy and ethical artificial intelligence for sustainable development.”
The declaration reflects a shared ambition among Muslim nations to harness AI responsibly while addressing development goals.
The meeting brought together high-level delegations from Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkiye, and Qatar, emphasizing a unified front among technologically advanced Islamic countries.
Building an AI-Ready Future
The declaration commits member countries to fostering AI-ready ecosystems through various strategic efforts. These include:
- Enhancing AI education and research
- Developing infrastructure and governance frameworks
- Encouraging technology transfer and the mobility of skilled talent
- Promoting public-private partnerships
- Sharing successful models and practices
Member nations also agreed to strengthen support for AI startups, offer fellowships and training programs, and establish innovation forums. The initiative emphasizes the importance of collaborative research to tackle pressing global challenges such as:
- Healthcare
- Climate change
- Food security
- Water scarcity
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, led Pakistan’s four-member delegation. He emphasized AI’s pivotal role in transforming science, education, and economic development within the Islamic world.
According to a press release, Dr. Choudhary reaffirmed COMSTECH’s full support for joint efforts and institutional partnerships within the OIC-15 framework, highlighting the importance of collective progress in emerging technologies.
The OIC-15 platform, comprising fifteen Islamic countries with notable technological capabilities, serves as a strategic alliance for innovation-driven cooperation. The adoption of the Tehran Declaration marks a milestone in the group’s mission to advance digital transformation and sustainable growth through ethical AI practices.
