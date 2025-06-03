By AbdulWasay ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Mysterious Whistleblower Exposes Major Ransomware Kingpins

An anonymous whistleblower known as GangExposed is disrupting the cybercrime world by unveiling the identities of notorious ransomware operators. Among those exposed is “Stern,” the alleged leader of the Trickbot and Conti ransomware groups.



GangExposed has also identified another key figure known as “Professor,” claimed to be a 39-year-old Russian national named Vladimir Viktorovich Kvitko. Kvitko reportedly relocated from Moscow to Dubai in 2020 to continue cyberattacks against Western organizations. These revelations are part of a broader effort to dismantle organized cybercriminal networks.

“I take pleasure in thinking I can rid society of at least some of them. I simply enjoy solving the most complex cases,” GangExposed stated.

Ransomware Hackers Doxxing: Global Impact and Law Enforcement Response

The leaks have significant implications for global cybersecurity. German federal police (BKA) have identified Kovalev as the elusive leader of the Trickbot ransomware group.

Trickbot, comprised of around 100 cybercriminals, targeted thousands of institutions, including hospitals, schools, and businesses, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit profits. The identification is part of Operation Endgame, a multinational effort to combat cybercrime.



Operation Endgame, coordinated by Europol and involving law enforcement from multiple countries, has dismantled a major Russian-led cybercrime network. The operation resulted in the seizure of 300 servers and €3.5 million in cryptocurrency, disrupting ransomware access networks globally.

International arrest warrants have been issued for 20 suspects, most of them living in Russia. Despite the low likelihood of extradition, authorities believe naming these individuals is a significant step in undermining their operations.

The Role of A Whistleblower in Cybersecurity

The actions of GangExposed highlight the potential impact of whistleblowers in the cybersecurity landscape. By exposing key figures behind major ransomware groups, such individuals can aid law enforcement and increase public awareness of cyber threats.

However, these actions also raise questions about the ethics and legality of doxxing, even when targeting criminals. The cybersecurity community continues to debate the balance between vigilantism and lawful investigation.

As cyber threats evolve, the role of anonymous actors like GangExposed may become increasingly significant in the global effort to combat cybercrime.

