Islamabad— The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives has voiced serious concerns over the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) failure to regulate the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector. The committee criticized weak enforcement, a high number of unregistered tankers, and dangerous practices like the sale of LPG in plastic bags.

According to committee findings, only 800 out of nearly 2,000 LPG bowsers are registered with the Department of Explosives. Even more troubling, just 247 are licensed by OGRA. These numbers expose a critical lack of regulatory oversight in the sector.

Multan Explosion Sparks Outrage

During the session, Chairman Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani opened discussions on the January 27 Multan LPG tanker explosion. He condemned the repeated nature of such incidents and said,

“Such incidents are becoming rampant, and providing meagre aid to victims is not a solution. This must stop—we must identify and hold those responsible.”

Members strongly supported his remarks, highlighting how the sale of LPG in plastic bags continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while LPG theft is common in Sindh.

Accountability and Weak Laws

The committee questioned OGRA’s inspection frequency, coordination with the Explosives Department, and lack of tanker tracking systems. In response, OGRA representatives stated that a regional office had opened in Multan and public awareness campaigns had started. However, they admitted that outdated laws hinder effective action.

The OGRA chairman revealed proposed legal changes.

“We are bringing amendments to criminal laws. Previously, the penalty was six months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3,000. Now, through amendments, a proposal is to impose 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20 million.”

MNA Dawar Kundi criticized OGRA for its lenient approach, asking why tanker licenses had not been revoked earlier. MNA Saleem-ur-Rehman also condemned OGRA’s oversight, citing open CNG sales near the Swat Motorway. Major (retd.) Tahir Iqbal added,

“Does OGRA have a system for checking tankers? Tracking should also be done.”

He stressed that simply increasing penalties won’t work unless OGRA suspends licenses.

The committee forwarded the matter to the Petroleum Standing Committee. It also demanded written responses to unresolved questions by the next session. Lawmakers rejected the proposed Rs. 600,000 compensation for Multan victims, calling it insufficient.

Members urged the immediate suspension of licenses for tankers under investigation. They also demanded comprehensive safety protocols and regular inspections moving forward. A full review of OGRA’s licensing and enforcement system will be presented in the next committee meeting.