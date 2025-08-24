By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakid App Offers Cnic Home Delivery Via Nadra

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a new digital facility that enables citizens to use the NADRA application status check feature through the Pak-ID mobile app.

With this update, applicants can easily track their applications online without needing to visit NADRA offices. The new NADRA application status check option allows users to monitor the progress of their requests by entering their Tracking ID, which provides real-time updates.

According to NADRA, the service covers essential documents including the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), B-Form, and Family Registration Certificate (FRC). Users can also access step-by-step guides and video instructions within the app to stay updated at every stage of the process.

A spokesperson stated that the Pak-ID app brings together all of NADRA’s services on one platform, making it particularly beneficial for overseas Pakistanis. The digital initiative aims to enhance convenience, reduce in-person visits, and ensure that applicants remain informed about their requests anytime, anywhere.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Open Market Dollar Sale Plunges 50 As Grey Market Resurfaces
Open Market Dollar Sale Plunges 50% as Grey Market Resurfaces
Islamabad Named Among Mdcat Test Centres For 2025
Islamabad Named Among MDCAT Test Centres for 2025
Court Extends Remand In Ducky Bhai Gambling Case
Court Extends Remand in Ducky Bhai Gambling Case
Adb Flags Pakistan Pension Scheme As Major Threat To Public Finances
Sindh Voluntary Retirement Rules Allow Early Exit with Pension Cuts
Telenor Microfinance Bank Becomes Easypaisa Digital Bank
Easypaisa Digital Bank Reports 39.4% Profit Growth in H1 2025
Moitt And Lums Join For A Digital Pakistan Partnership
MoITT and LUMS Join for a Digital Pakistan Partnership
Pakistans Mobile Phone Imports Drop 21 Local Manufacturing Rises
Pakistan’s Imports Rise by $1 Billion in July 2025
Google TV
Google TV & Android TV Apps Must Be 64-Bit by August 2026
Gemini Gets Smarter Schedule Your Ai Like A Personal Assistant
Google Offers Free Veo 3 AI Video Access to Gemini Users This Weekend
Pta Registers 8 Vpn Services 4 Now Operational
PTA Declines VPN Ban, Prioritizes Pakistan’s IT Growth
Apple Considers Google’s Gemini AI for Siri Upgrade
Tecno
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families in Pakistan
Nvidia Spectrum Xgs Ethernet Delivers Predictable Long Distance Ai
NVIDIA Spectrum XGS Ethernet Delivers Predictable Long Distance AI