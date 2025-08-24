The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a new digital facility that enables citizens to use the NADRA application status check feature through the Pak-ID mobile app.

With this update, applicants can easily track their applications online without needing to visit NADRA offices. The new NADRA application status check option allows users to monitor the progress of their requests by entering their Tracking ID, which provides real-time updates.

According to NADRA, the service covers essential documents including the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), B-Form, and Family Registration Certificate (FRC). Users can also access step-by-step guides and video instructions within the app to stay updated at every stage of the process.

A spokesperson stated that the Pak-ID app brings together all of NADRA’s services on one platform, making it particularly beneficial for overseas Pakistanis. The digital initiative aims to enhance convenience, reduce in-person visits, and ensure that applicants remain informed about their requests anytime, anywhere.