Nadra Biker Service Upgraded In Karachi

KARACHI: In a move to enhance public convenience, the NADRA biker service in Karachi has been upgraded from three to eight units, allowing faster and more efficient delivery of essential identity services across all city districts.







NADRA Karachi Regional Director General Amir Ali Khan announced that the NADRA biker service now offers doorstep delivery for CNICs, B-forms, and other vital documentation, making it easier for citizens to access services without visiting NADRA centers.

Additionally, NADRA has kicked off a roadshow across Karachi to promote its PakID mobile application. The ongoing awareness drive includes sessions at schools, universities, shopping malls, and public institutions to boost the app’s adoption.

Khan also mentioned that the Pak-ID software has received technical upgrades to resolve previous issues and improve user experience. He noted that a major promotional campaign for the PakID app will be launched in the coming months.







The expansion of the NADRA biker service and the push for digital transformation underline NADRA’s commitment to modernizing service delivery and enhancing citizen access to key documentation.