By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nadra Biker Service Upgraded In Karachi

KARACHI: In a move to enhance public convenience, the NADRA biker service in Karachi has been upgraded from three to eight units, allowing faster and more efficient delivery of essential identity services across all city districts.



NADRA Karachi Regional Director General Amir Ali Khan announced that the NADRA biker service now offers doorstep delivery for CNICs, B-forms, and other vital documentation, making it easier for citizens to access services without visiting NADRA centers.

Additionally, NADRA has kicked off a roadshow across Karachi to promote its PakID mobile application. The ongoing awareness drive includes sessions at schools, universities, shopping malls, and public institutions to boost the app’s adoption.

Khan also mentioned that the Pak-ID software has received technical upgrades to resolve previous issues and improve user experience. He noted that a major promotional campaign for the PakID app will be launched in the coming months.



The expansion of the NADRA biker service and the push for digital transformation underline NADRA’s commitment to modernizing service delivery and enhancing citizen access to key documentation.

Karachi, Nadra, Pak ID Mobile Application
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

It Telecom Budget Allocation In Pakistan Soars To Rs28 9 Billion

PTA Suspends LDI License Applications Amid Low Business Demand

New Tax Alert Govt Targets Tax Temu Google Others Under Digital Law

New Tax Alert! Govt Targets Tax Temu, Google & Others Under Digital Law

Sindh Court Hands Down Pakistans First Insider Trading Conviction

Pakistan Secures First Insider Trading Conviction: Habib Metro Bank AVP Found Guilty

Bisp Retail Payment System Rolled Out For 2025 Installments

BISP Retail Payment System Rolled Out for 2025 Installments

Cjcsc Confers Civil Awards On Nca Scientists And Engineers

CJCSC Confers Civil Awards on NCA Scientists and Engineers

Karachi Among Least Liveable Cities In 2025 Global Rankings

2025 Liveability Index Gives Damning Verdict on Karachi

Pm Shehbaz Orders Reko Diq Railway Project Completion By 2028

PM Shehbaz Orders Reko Diq Railway Project Completion by 2028

Jazzcash Veem Join Hands To Streamline Global Payments

JazzCash & Veem Join Hands To Streamline Global Payments

Patreon To Raise Cut To 10 For New Creators

Patreon to Raise Cut to 10% for New Creators

University Of Hong Kong Develops Flexible Drone Arm Inspired By Elephant Trunk

University of Hong Kong develops flexible Drone Arm inspired by Elephant Trunk

Esa Unleashes Artificial Eclipse In Space To Study Solar Corona

ESA Unleashes Artificial Eclipse In Space To Study Solar Corona

Rattlesnaq Ai Turns Eurofighter Pilots Into Air Combat Supercomputers

Rattlesnaq AI Turns Eurofighter Pilots into Air Combat Supercomputers

Pakistan Us Push Ahead With Trade Talks Amid Tariff Challenges

Pakistan, US Push ahead with trade talks amid Tariff challenges