Nadra Karachi Center Closed For Two Weeks

The NADRA Karachi center will remain closed for two weeks starting July 14, as expansion and renovation work gets underway to upgrade its facilities.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has officially announced the temporary closure of its Awami Markaz Registration Center in Karachi. According to a notification issued by NADRA’s Regional Head Office Karachi, the center will be shut from Sunday, July 14, to Saturday, July 27, 2025. This step is part of NADRA’s broader initiative to expand and modernize its Karachi center, aimed at improving service delivery for citizens.

To minimize inconvenience, NADRA has arranged a Mobile Registration Van (MRV) near the Awami Markaz center. Residents of Karachi are encouraged to visit the mobile facility during specified working hours to access essential NADRA services, such as CNIC registration and renewal.

NADRA Karachi officials have urged citizens to cooperate during this period and make use of the mobile service for any urgent documentation needs. The authority also advised the public to stay updated through the official social media platforms of NADRA Regional Head Office Karachi for further announcements related to the Karachi center and its reopening.

This temporary closure of the NADRA Karachi center underscores the agency’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and providing faster, more efficient services to the people of Karachi once the renovation is complete.