By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 7 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nadra To Block Sims Linked To Expired Cnics After July 31

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced a critical deadline for individuals holding expired Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) from the year 2018.



Mobile SIMs registered against these expired CNICs will be deactivated after July 31, 2025, unless the cards are renewed in time.

NADRA has advised all affected citizens to immediately update their identity cards to ensure uninterrupted mobile services.

“All identity cards that lapsed in 2018 must be updated,” stated the authority.

Failure to comply will result in the blocking of SIM cards associated with those outdated credentials.



To make the renewal process more accessible, individuals can visit their nearest NADRA registration center. Alternatively, they can use the Pak-ID mobile application for convenient digital renewal.

Those requiring assistance can reach NADRA via the helpline 1777 (for mobile users) or +92-51-111786100. Additional information is available on the official website: www.nadra.gov.pk.

With mobile connectivity now a daily necessity, NADRA has stressed the importance of timely CNIC renewal to avoid service interruption. Affected users are urged to act promptly, as SIM card deactivation will be enforced after July 31.

CNIC, Nadra, Pak ID, SIMs
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

