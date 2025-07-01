Nadra Launches Amnesty Scheme To Fix Cnic Errors Without Penalty

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rolled out a nationwide amnesty scheme for individuals with incorrect information on their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

According to an official announcement, the initiative allows citizens who have obtained CNICs using false or incorrect details, whether intentionally or by mistake, to come forward and correct their records without facing any legal action.

Legal Protection for Honest Reporting

NADRA has guaranteed legal protection to those who voluntarily report discrepancies in their personal information. The move is designed to encourage self-reporting and clean up identity records across the country, helping ensure the reliability of the national database.

While this drive offers a unique opportunity to correct errors without consequences, the authority has cautioned that those who fail to act may face legal repercussions in the future.

Citizens are urged to visit their nearest NADRA registration centers to verify and update their data. The initiative underlines the agency’s commitment to public trust, security, and improved service delivery.

NADRA emphasized that accurate identity information is critical not only for individual rights and benefits but also for national security and administrative efficiency.