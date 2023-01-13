NADRA Launches Artificial Intelligence-based Solution For Verifying Fingerprints of Senior Citizens

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) introduced a new technology based on Artificial Intelligence which provides a solution for fingerprint verification of elderly citizens of age above 60 years on Thursday.

NADRA Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik during the launch ceremony of the “NADRA Tasdeeq Service” at the NADRA headquarters stated that the senior citizens will be asked AI-based personal questions and the correct answers will lead to the verification, especially during biometric verification at banks.

Tariq Malik also presented a demo of the NADRA verification service to the participants.

The chairman said: “We have received multiple complaints regarding the fingerprint verification of elderly people while opening bank accounts or receiving money, therefore NADRA has introduced the AI-based solution.”

The elderly people had to wait for hours in line in order to biometrically verify their sims or other documentation. With the adoption of this new technology, this problem will be solved and no old person would have to go through the efforts again.

Tariq hoped that banks will follow the new system smoothly through the ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’ practice.

According to the NADRA, currently, a total of 46 banks are working in the country and this service has been initiated in five banks including MCB, Allied Bank, Bank Al Falah, Bank of Khyber, and Soneri Bank, while National Bank, Askari Bank, First Women Bank Limited, and Khushali Bank are undergoing final testing ahead of launching this service. Soon the services will be initiated in all the banks of Pakistan and the haggle will end forever.

Kishwar Naheed, Muhammad Malik, Iftikhar Arif, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, and Anwar Masood attended the launching ceremony.

Read More: