By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 17 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nadra Revises B Form Application Fees For June 2025

ISLAMABAD: NADRA has officially revised the fees for B-Form (Child Registration Certificate) applications, effective from June 2025. Under the updated structure, the standard fee is set at Rs 50, while the executive service will cost Rs 500.



This change applies to all applicants seeking to register children in the national database through the B-Form, a mandatory document for minors in Pakistan.

What is a B-Form?

Commonly referred to as the Child Registration Certificate (CRC), the B-Form is a child’s first official identity document in Pakistan. Issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), it is every child’s legal right and essential for accessing various public services.

Who can apply and how?

To apply, parents must present:



  • A birth certificate issued by the Union Council
  • At least one valid NIC or NICOP

NADRA encourages parents to register their child within three months of birth for timely inclusion in the national database.

Application Process Simplified

Parents or guardians can visit the nearest NADRA office with the child and their computerized birth registration certificate. If both parents are present, one will apply and the other will verify the form. If only one parent is available, the form must be attested by a Gazetted Officer or an elected official.

Importantly, the child must be physically present during the application. For children aged 10 and above, biometric verification, including fingerprints and a photograph, is mandatory.

B-Forms, Nadra
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

