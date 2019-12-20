NASA all geared up to launch Boeing’s Starliner to revive long closed Space Shuttle Program

NASA is all geared up to launch its new passenger spacecraft. Since the space shuttle program ended, it is the first trip to the International Space Station. Starliner CST-100 is crafted by Boeing and crafted as a contribution to NASA.

NASA was buying rides for astronauts from countries like Russia and China after the ending of the space shuttle program in 2011. The launching of spacecraft will occur on Friday at 3:36 AM (PST). The takeoff route this time is above Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. This is a test flight, so the spacecraft will not contain any human being. Boeing’s Starliner will, however, carry equipment, foods, and a test dummy named “the Astronaut Rosie” to ISS. It is going to be the last test drive by the Starliner capsule and it will start astronaut shuttling in the earlier months of 2020.

The Starliner capsule will be loaded over an Atlas V rocket. The rocket will be detached halfway through and the capsule will propel itself into space till it reaches the orbit of the international space station. Earlier in March of 2019 another company known as SpaceX launched a capsule similar to this and launched it into the International Space Station. Unfortunately, it exploded during testing right after a month of launch. The company tested another flight in November of 2019 which went smoothly. Just like Boeing SpaceX will also fly the astronauts to ISS at the beginning of 2021.

