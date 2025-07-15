By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
National Cert Unicef Forge Strategic Partnership To Advance Child Online Protection Cop

Islamabad, Pakistan — In a significant step toward enhancing digital safety for children across Pakistan, the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (National CERT) of Pakistan has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UNICEF Pakistan, establishing a landmark partnership focused on advancing Child Online Protection (COP) within the broader national cybersecurity landscape. The collaboration sets the foundation for joint action, policy dialogue, and capacity-building aimed at safeguarding children in cyberspace.

The MoU signing ceremony was presided over by Dr. Haider Abbas, TI, Director General, National CERT, and attended by Mr. Syed Imran Haider, Assistant Director Training, and Ms. Zaheema Iqbal, Assistant Director Advisory & Communications. Representing UNICEF were Ms. Jennifer Melton, Chief of Child Protection, Ms. Farrah Ilyas, Child Protection Specialist, and Ms. Mahwish Saeed Syed, Social and Behavior Change Officer.
This partnership underscores a shared vision to create a safer digital environment for children by integrating cyber resilience, digital literacy, and online safety into national frameworks. The alliance aims to develop evidence-based interventions, raise public awareness, and establish protocols for responding to cyber threats affecting children.
By joining hands, National CERT and UNICEF reaffirm their commitment to a secure, inclusive, and child-friendly digital ecosystem, reinforcing the role of cross-sectoral collaboration in addressing modern-day cyber challenges.

