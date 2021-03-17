National College Of Arts to go paperless, signs MoU with NITB to establish E-office

On Tuesday, the National Information Technology Board (NITB) announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National College of Arts to implement the E-office suite at NCA Lahore and NCA Islamabad. The NITB said that after successfully introducing the system in Islamabad, the board is all set to achieve new milestones in Lahore.

E-office is an app developed by the NITB to help the government institutions go paperless by introducing electric administration and to ensure effectiveness and transparency in the various functional areas relating to the government. The app is meant to serve as a digital solution for the current outdated methods of handling files and documents. It can update and share files with all relevant users and store them with proper references.

In a bid to digitise the governance processes across all government institutions, the government decided to activate the E-system in all 31 ministries that operate under the government – an ongoing process yet to be completed. The E-office implementation is categorized into 6 levels, with level 6 indicating the highest level of implementation. However, so far, only the MoITT (Ministry of IT), PSEB (Pakistan Software Export Board), Board of Investment and NITB has attained level 4, with no government institution attaining the highest level 6 as of yet.

