PSEB appreciated by MoITT for achieving level 4 E-Office implementation

In a recent ceremony, at the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication, the officials of MoITT appreciated the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) for implementing the E-Office suite and achieving level 4 throughout the implementation.

The E-office suite is an automation process for numerous core businesses of the government which was developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB). E-Office allows businesses to shift from manual work of handling files and documentation to a much more efficient digital system. The system automates numerous tasks while ensuring proper security and the prevention of any breach.

This method was implemented by PSEB to ensure a more systematic flow for their respective proceedings. The Secretary IT Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui highlighted the recent achievement of the PSEB and stressed the importance of the E-Office system as it eliminates unnecessary time consumption and brings about certain transparency in the workspace.

Moreover, this implementation saved nearly Rs. 300 million of physical infrastructure. Mr. Osman Nasir of PSEB added that new steps will soon be taken to implement this system throughout the IT sector for further growth and acceleration.