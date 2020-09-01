National Freelance Training Program open now for its second batch

The Ministry of Information and Technology and Telecom (MoIT&T) has relaunched the most awaited National Level Training Program which is similar to and better than the E-Rozgar training program. Residents from all over the country are eligible to apply and get freelance training free of cost.

As per stats, Pakistan is the fourth-largest growing freelance market in the world, which shows that there is immense potential in the country’s youth for providing services to various clientele. The announcement of the program was made via a tweet by MoIT&T, which is given below:

ADMISSIONS FOR NATIONAL FREELANCE TRAINING PROGRAM BY @MoitOfficial ARE NOW OPEN ACROSS PAKISTAN FOR ITS SECOND ONLINE BATCH! Apply now for free at: https://t.co/AkrUIG5gqp The second batch of training is going to be conducted free of cost & completely online. pic.twitter.com/IXRhaCDNe0 — National Freelance Training Program (@nftpofficial) September 1, 2020

According to the tweet, this is the second batch of training that is being conducted. The course offers three domains to the trainees. Each proposed program will be covered in a three-month span. Major fields include PHP Development, Content Management, Responsive HTML, WordPress, MySQL, and JavaScript Development.

A dominant domain in the training program is Content Marketing and Advertising, which covers many training areas including Proposal Writing, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Internet Research, Virtual Assistant, Recruitment, and Email Marketing, etc.

The admissions are open till 14th September. The interested citizens are required to fill a form and take an MCQs test. The training program is a great initiative that would help a lot in enhancing the skills of youth so that they can work remotely for any company in the world and earn through freelance platforms such as Upwork, Fiverr, etc. All you need is a personal computer and a stable internet connection to acquire much-needed digital skills.

