Over 1900 Startups Kickstarted By National Incubation Centers In Pakistan

The National Incubation Center Lahore Cohort 2 has officially welcomed 27 promising startups from across Pakistan, launching the next cycle of its intensive founder-focused incubation program. With ventures spanning climate tech, AI, health, IoT, fintech, and more, this diverse cohort embodies the innovative spirit driving Pakistan’s startup ecosystem.

Out of a highly competitive pool of applications, the selected startups for National Incubation Center Lahore Cohort 2 include:

  • Climate Tech: TM Integratix, Organic Converter, BarqRaftar
  • AI Tech: OCTiLearn, Etrya, UNI, Hsieh AI, Manzil, Collabin, Dhoond, SnapFit, InLinker, ClassNotes
  • Women-Led Startups: PakPlug (Climate Tech), Socialbu (AI), Health Card (Health Tech), Retail IQ (AI), HeyEve (AI), Glam Bazaar (ICT), Green Minds (ICT), The TalentBeacon (ICT)
  • Internet of Things: Artemis UAV, Markhor3D
  • ICT & Fintech: Licious, Flaship.pk, Chaloogee, Hypotech Software Solutions, IELTS Karo, Bookkaru

Through National Incubation Center Lahore Cohort 2, these startups will receive hands-on mentorship, strategic business support, investor connections, and resources tailored to help them scale solutions that matter. The program is designed to empower founders with the skills, networks, and capital access needed to build ventures that drive economic growth and social impact.

By bringing together such a dynamic mix of startups—from AI platforms enhancing learning to climate tech solutions tackling sustainability—this cohort underscores NIC Lahore’s commitment to nurturing innovation across Pakistan’s most critical sectors.

As these 27 startups embark on their incubation journey, they’re not just building businesses—they’re helping shape the future of Pakistan’s digital and entrepreneurial landscape.

