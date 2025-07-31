Nccia Cracks Down On Illegal Call Centers Linked To Global Financial Fraud

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested hundreds of individuals in a sweeping operation targeting illegal call centers across Pakistan. Over the past month, officials raided 16 major centers operating under the guise of legitimacy.

According to details, the NCCIA’s preliminary investigation revealed that some of these illegal call centers were connected to international financial fraud networks. These centers profiled individuals living abroad, particularly in countries like the United States, India, Portugal, and Greece, by analyzing their social media behavior to assess their interests.

People who show interest in cars, luxury watches, online shopping, clothing, and entertainment were identified as prime targets. This detailed profiling data was then transmitted abroad, where foreign-based fraud networks used it to carry out scams.

Each fraudulent call center reportedly employs between 50 and 500 young recruits. Many centers also use specialized software and VPNs to mask their operations. Alarmingly, several of these outfits have registered with the SECP to appear legitimate while continuing illegal activities.

NCCIA officials confirmed a noticeable rise in such registrations and have notified relevant institutions. The agency continues to intensify its efforts to dismantle these operations and curb financial cybercrime at the source.