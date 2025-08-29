By Manik Aftab ⏐ 20 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nccia Powers Extended To Probe Money Laundering Cases

The federal government has extended NCCIA powers, authorizing the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to investigate money laundering cases under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010. According to a newly issued notification, the agency has also been declared an investigative and prosecuting body.

The amendments include revisions to Schedule 1 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, along with the addition of Section 15, which incorporates provisions for various cyber-related crimes. With these changes, NCCIA powers now cover offenses such as the illegal issuance of SIM cards, child pornography, and the dissemination of fake or misleading information.

Officials noted that the expansion strengthens Pakistan’s ability to curb financial crimes linked to digital platforms. The updated framework empowers NCCIA to take a more direct role in tackling online fraud, cyber exploitation, and technology-driven money laundering schemes.

Authorities also highlighted that this move is aligned with global compliance requirements on anti-money laundering, ensuring tighter regulation and oversight of financial and cybercrime activities in the country.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

