By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Ncert Warns Of A Code Injection Vulnerability Affecting Worldwide

An active and critical remote code execution vulnerability, CVE-2025-42957, is being exploited in SAP S/4HANA and related products. The flaw, rated 9.9 CVSS, allows remote attackers to inject malicious ABAP code via the Remote Function Call (RFC) module and gain full control of compromised systems. This represents an enterprise-scale emergency because many major global businesses use S/4HANA for managing core operations like finance, supply chain, and HR.

Key details on S/4HANA Vulnerability

  • Vulnerability: ABAP code injection due to improper input validation in an RFC-exposed function module.
  • Active Exploitation: The flaw is actively being exploited in the wild, though the full scope of exploitation is not yet confirmed. Security researchers warn that since the ABAP patch can be easily reverse-engineered, exploits can be created by threat actors.
  • Attack Vector: Attackers can exploit the vulnerability over the network with minimal effort and low-privileged user credentials, which can be acquired through phishing. No user interaction is required for the exploit to succeed.
  • Severe Impact: Successful exploitation can lead to a complete system compromise, giving attackers administrative control over the SAP application and potentially the host operating system.

The potential damage includes:

  • Data theft or tampering
  • Privilege escalation and creation of backdoor accounts
  • Credential harvesting
  • Ransomware deployment

Affected Systems:

  • SAP S/4HANA (versions 102-108)
  • SAP Landscape Transformation (SLT) (Note 3633838)
  • SAP NetWeaver ABAP servers
  • SAP Business One on HANA 10.0

SAP released security updates for this vulnerability as part of its August 2025 Patch Day. Specifically, security notes 3627998 and 3633838 address this issue.

Immediate Actions and Recommendations

Organizations running affected SAP products must prioritize mitigation steps immediately. Here is what organizations in Pakistan and worldwide can do immediately. Apply the security patches from SAP’s August 2025 Security Patch Day as soon as possible. Prioritize mission-critical and internet-facing systems.

If immediate patching is not possible, restrict access to SAP systems to trusted networks. Network segmentation can help isolate critical SAP instances from other corporate networks. Actively monitor logs for any suspicious RFC activity or the creation of new administrator accounts, as some security vendors have created detection patterns for this vulnerability.

Reaffirm and enforce the principle of least privilege for all SAP users by restricting access to vulnerable function modules. Prepare and update incident response playbooks for a potential SAP breach, including validating backups.

Wider Context of S/4HANA Vulnerability

The exploitation of this vulnerability follows a trend of threat actors, including ransomware gangs and nation-state groups, increasingly targeting enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems like SAP. Unpatched and customized SAP systems are particularly vulnerable. Cybersecurity experts warn that relying solely on routine patching schedules is no longer sufficient due to the rapid exploitation of critical vulnerabilities.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Pakistan Railways
Multan Train Services Disrupted as Floods Threaten Rail Links
Federal Cabinet Restores 25 Income Tax Rebate For Teachers
KP Introduces Licensing Requirement for All Teachers
Nic Cohort 4 Deadline Announced
NIC Cohort 4 Deadline Announced
changan Alsvin Black Series
Changan Launches Alsvin Black Series in Pakistan with New Features
Govt Weighs New Taxes To Fund Islamabads Jinnah Medical Complex
Govt Weighs New Taxes to Fund Islamabad’s Jinnah Medical Complex
Pakistan
Amnesty Alleges Pakistan Using Firewall, Phone Tapping to Spy on Citizens
Pta 3 Year Survey Exposes Complaints And Telco Service Gaps
PTA 3-Year Survey Exposes Complaints and Telco Service Gaps
Government Steps In With Electricity Bill Relief For Flood Victims
Government Steps in with Electricity Bill Relief for Flood Victims
Bise Malakand Topper Faces Deportation For Afghan Refugee Identity
BISE Malakand Topper Faces Deportation for Afghan Refugee Identity
Fbr Launches Digital Invoicing System To Streamline Sales Tax
FBR Launches Digital Invoicing System to Streamline Sales Tax
Microsoft Seals A Brand New Ai Deal With Nebius Sending Shares Soaring
Microsoft Seals A Brand New AI Deal With Nebius, Sending Shares Soaring
Psdp 2025 26 Cuts Ministry Budgets Raises Corporate Funding
PSDP 2025-26 Cuts Ministry Budgets, Raises Corporate Funding
Pakistan Tops List Of Erasmus Mundus Scholarships For 2025
Bangladesh Govt Announces 500 Scholarships for Pakistani Students