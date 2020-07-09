NCOC created a committee for stopping the spread of false information on the social media

On Wednesday NCOC or National Command and Operation Center has created a committee for handling the misinformation circulating on the social media platform. The committee is going to be chaired by Minister of interior affairs Retired Brigadier Ejaz Ahmad Shah.

The initiative took place during a meeting chaired by Asad Umer the Minister of Planning and Development and Special Initiative. The meeting was also attended by the focal person for COVID-19 Dr. Faisal Sultan, and Brig. Ejaz Ahmed with other renowned officials. The committee is obliged to set a framework that would tackle and prevent the spread of misinformation regarding the novel coronavirus.

NCOC committee will also suggest actions against the personals that would be caught behind the propagation of misleading information regarding the deadly disease.

The committee also includes the spokespersons from Ministries of Information and Broadcasting, National Health Regulations, Inter-Services Public Relations, and many more. The first meeting by the committee will happen in the coming days.

NCOC discussed several other topics as well like the death by COVID-19 analytics of the country, Epi curve chart which visualize the onset of a disease outbreak, and provincial visit of the NCOC team.

Asad Umer also said that the committee member will visit all four provincial headquarters; besides chairing meetings, for strengthen the coordination between provinces and NCOC. Asad Umer also said that the current government is transforming the health crisis into an opportunity that would further bring massive improvement in the health sector of Pakistan.

