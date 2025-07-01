Neem Paymenow Gets Rs100 Million From Hbl To Scale Earned Wage Access

Neem Paymenow, Pakistan’s pioneering earned wage access platform, has secured a Rs100 million term sheet—the first tranche of a $4 million credit facility—from HBL. This strategic move will enable Neem Paymenow to accelerate its Shariah-compliant solution, empowering working Pakistanis with timely access to their earned wages.

The Rs100 million disbursement marks the initial release under a broader $4 million credit line extended by HBL, Pakistan’s top banking institution. This facility is exclusively designed to fuel wage advances, reinforcing both Neem’s credibility in the earned wage access (EWA) space and HBL’s dedication to driving innovation in financial wellness.

“We’re seeing a profound shift in how financial institutions perceive employee wellbeing,” said Naeem Zamindar, Co-founder of Neem. “HBL’s support for Neem Paymenow proves that financial wellness isn’t optional—it’s essential. We’re not just disbursing salaries; we’re fostering dignity and stability for Pakistan’s workforce.”

Neem Paymenow aims to transform how over 60 million employed Pakistanis manage financial needs in a landscape where most depend on rigid monthly pay cycles. As inflation squeezes households, even minor financial shocks—like sudden medical bills or utility payments—can push families into hardship. Neem Paymenow offers a vital alternative: on-demand access to already-earned income, structured around Shariah principles, with no hidden costs or debt traps.

HBL’s Group Head Financial Institutions & Member Executive Committee, Mr. Faisal N. Lalani, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating, “At HBL, we champion innovative, inclusive financial solutions that genuinely address the needs of Pakistan’s salaried employees. Partnering with Neem reflects our belief in responsible fintech that provides dignified, Shariah-compliant earned wage access.”

Beyond immediate salary access, Neem Paymenow also integrates features that nurture financial wellbeing. Its in-app tools encourage budgeting, saving, and building resilience for the future, all while covering everyday essentials like rent, groceries, and utility bills.

With HBL’s backing, Neem is now positioned to extend Neem Paymenow across multiple sectors—retail, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and more—partnering with progressive organizations in major cities. This initiative not only helps employees meet urgent needs without borrowing but also sets a new standard for financial dignity and equity within Pakistan’s evolving fintech ecosystem.