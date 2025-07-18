By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Netflix Embraces Generative Ai In Original Series To Cut Costs

For the first time, Netflix has used generative artificial intelligence (AI) to produce visual effects in one of its original series. The groundbreaking application appeared in the Argentine sci-fi drama “The Eternauts,” where AI was used to create a dramatic building collapse scene.

According to Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive, using AI significantly accelerated production and reduced costs. Traditional visual effects would have taken far more time and budget. It is a challenge for a mid-budget production like The Eternauts. With generative AI, the team completed the complex sequence 10 times faster than through conventional methods.

“That sequence actually is the very first [generative] AI final footage to appear on screen in a Netflix original series or film. So the creators were thrilled with the result,” Sarandos stated.

The announcement comes on the heels of Netflix reporting strong financials. In the quarter ending June:

  • Revenue rose 16% year-over-year to $11 billion
  • Profit increased from $2.1 billion to $3.1 billion
  • The final season of Squid Game alone drew 122 million views, contributing to the company’s performance boost

Industry Tensions Around AI Use

Despite the innovation, generative AI remains a hot-button issue in the entertainment industry. Critics argue that AI can repurpose others’ creative work without consent, and there’s concern that it could displace human jobs, especially in VFX and creative roles.

The controversy reached a peak during the 2023 Hollywood strike, when the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) called for tighter regulations around AI use in entertainment.

Sarandos emphasized that AI could democratize high-end visual effects, especially for creators working with limited budgets. As Netflix experiments further with AI-driven production, the balance between cost-saving innovation and industry ethics is likely to remain in the spotlight.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Akd Group Acquires 27 Pc Hotels Stake In Major Move

AKD Group Acquires 27% PC Hotels Stake in Major Move

104 Business Compliance Reforms Get Cabinet Bodys Nod

104 Business Compliance Reforms Get Cabinet Body’s Nod

Spotify Family Plan Now Includes Audiobook Access For All

Spotify Family Plan Now Includes Audiobook Access for All

Auto Financing Hits Rs276 6bn But Loan Cap And Car Prices Raise Concerns

Car loan growth hits Rs276.6bn despite financing challenges

Apple Iphone 17 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Will Arrive in New Color Options

Meta Names Ai Executive Connor Hayes As New Head Of Threads

Meta Names AI Executive Connor Hayes as New Head of Threads

Perplexity Bets Big On India To Challenge Openais Ai Dominance

Perplexity Bets Big on India to Challenge OpenAI’s AI Dominance

Sadapay Vs Nayapay Which Digital Payment Service Is Right For You In 2025

Sadapay vs Nayapay: Which Digital Payment Service is Right for You in 2025?

Uber Invests In Lucid Nuro To Launch Premium Robotaxi Service

Uber invests in Lucid & Nuro to launch Premium Robotaxi Service

Openai Unveils Powerful Chatgpt Agent For Complex Digital Tasks

OpenAI Unveils Powerful ChatGPT Agent for Complex Digital Tasks

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Global Launch Date Confirmed

Smartphone Market

Global Smartphone Market Barely Grows in Q2

Honor

Honor Plans to Equip Future Flagships with 7,000mAh Batteries