Netflix Nasa Partnership Brings Spacewalks Rocket Launches To Your Screen

The newly announced Netflix NASA partnership is set to give viewers a front-row seat to space, offering live streams of rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, and breathtaking Earth views from orbit. The collaboration, revealed by Netflix and confirmed by NASA, promises to bring outer space right into living rooms and smartphones around the world.

According to AFP, Netflix shared the news in a blog post, inviting audiences to gear up for an immersive space experience. “Whether you’re a die-hard space nerd or someone who just really, really enjoys seeing Earth glow from 250 miles up, the countdown has officially begun,” the streaming giant teased while introducing its NASA+ feed.

The Netflix NASA partnership will deliver a wide range of content, including stunning visuals captured from the International Space Station (ISS), high-stakes astronaut spacewalks, and live rocket launch broadcasts. All of this aims to make the wonders of space exploration more accessible to everyday viewers.

NASA Aims to Inspire the Next Generation Through Streaming

Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+, noted that the US space agency’s mission has always included public outreach. “Our Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” she wrote, emphasizing that the partnership with Netflix helps fulfill this longstanding goal. She added that the streaming push is about “inspiring new generations – right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”

Importantly, while the collaboration expands NASA’s reach, its core NASA+ programming will continue to be available free on the NASA.gov website and through the agency’s official mobile app.

This move comes as Netflix ramps up efforts to diversify its content. Just earlier this month, it signed its first major partnership with a traditional broadcaster by teaming up with France’s TF1. That deal, set to launch in summer 2026, will give Netflix subscribers in France access to five linear TV channels plus streaming options.

Netflix has also recently ventured into live sports, streaming two NFL games and a boxing match featuring YouTube star Jake Paul against veteran fighter Mike Tyson at the close of 2024. With the Netflix NASA partnership now in play, the platform continues to broaden its horizons, quite literally reaching for the stars.