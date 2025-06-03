Netflix’s latest detective show, Dept. Q, has quickly garnered critical acclaim, boasting an 81% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Adapted from Jussi Adler-Olsen’s bestselling Danish novels, the series has been lauded for its gritty atmosphere and compelling storytelling.







A Gritty Gothic Procedural with Depth

Set against the moody backdrop of Edinburgh, Dept. Q follows Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck, portrayed by Matthew Goode. Morck, a detective grappling with trauma from a past ambush, is relegated to the basement cold case unit.

There, he assembles a team of misfit investigators, including Syrian refugee and IT expert Akram Salim (Alexej Manvelov), PTSD-stricken constable Rose (Leah Byrne), and his wheelchair-bound former partner Hardy (Jamie Sives). Together, they delve into unsolved cases, starting with the mysterious disappearance of prosecutor Merritt Lingard (Chloe Pirrie).

Critics have praised the series for its sharp writing and atmospheric tension. The Guardian described it as “a grimy, gothic treat,” highlighting its meticulous crafting and emotional depth. Entertainment Weekly awarded it an A-, noting Goode’s performance as “grumpy perfection” in a chilling crime drama.







Detective Show Performances and Emotional Resonance

Matthew Goode’s portrayal of Morck has been singled out for its complexity and nuance. Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall commented on Goode’s “exposed nerve” performance, which complements Manvelov’s understated cool as Akram. The dynamic between the characters adds layers to the narrative, exploring themes of guilt, redemption, and psychological trauma.

The series also benefits from a strong supporting cast, including Kelly Macdonald as Dr. Rachel Irving and Mark Bonnar in a pivotal role. Their performances contribute to the show’s exploration of institutional dysfunction and personal redemption.

Potential for Future Seasons

While Netflix has not officially announced a second season, the cast and creators have expressed interest in continuing the story. Given that Adler-Olsen’s series comprises ten novels, with several already adapted into Danish films, there’s ample material for future adaptations. The show’s success suggests a strong foundation for subsequent seasons.

Dept. Q is currently available to stream on Netflix, offering viewers a dark, emotionally resonant experience that stands out in the crowded crime drama genre. You can get a vibe by the trailer here: