By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
New Aeolus L8 Ev Covers Karachi Islamabad Without Refill

The newly launched Aeolus L8 EV sets a benchmark in long-range travel with an impressive 2,245 km driving range. It can cover the entire Karachi–Islamabad route nonstop, redefining hybrid SUV performance.

Chinese automaker Dongfeng has unveiled the Aeolus L8, a plug-in hybrid SUV equipped with a 1.5L turbo engine, an electric motor, and a 30.3 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, producing 355 horsepower. In independent testing by the China Automotive Technology & Research Center (CATARC), the L8 achieved an all-electric range of 248 km and a total driving range of 2,245 km, enough to cover the Karachi–Islamabad route without refueling . CATARC also confirmed its fast charging claim, with the battery charging from 20% to 80% in just 18 minutes under optimal conditions.

Aeolus L8 Key Specifications

Feature Details
Powertrain 1.5L turbo + electric motor
Battery 30.3 kWh LFP
Output 355 HP
EV Range (Official) 126–185 km
EV Range (CATARC) 248 km
Total Range 2,245 km
Fuel Efficiency ~41.7 km/l
Fast Charging 20–80% in ~18 minutes
ADAS 28 functions
Safety Six airbags, digital rearview mirror
Interior Digital cockpit with AI assistant

Based on the price of similar Chinese SUVs in Pakistan such as Haval Jolion (PKR 8–9.3m), Changan Oshan X7 (PKR 8–8.6m), and Series 3 EV (PKR 10.7m)  the Aeolus L8 is expected to be priced around PKR 8–11 million if launched locally.

Currently, no SUV in Pakistan offers a range comparable to the L8. The closest rival is the Haval H6 PHEV, which promises just over 1,000 km range, making the Aeolus L8 a potential game-changer for long-distance travel.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Spotify
Spotify Adds Option to Build Your Own Playlist Transitions
Google Pixel 10 Series
Google Pixel 10 Series US Prices Leak, Covering All Storage Variants
Youtube Replaces Trending Page With Category Based Charts
Google Pays $30M in YouTube Child Privacy Scandal
Data Protection Act Pakistan IT
Data Protection Standards Issued to Safeguard Citizens
Zong
Audit Report Exposes Zong’s Spectrum Misuse Worth Rs53.5 Billion
Unilever Pakistan H1 Sales Rise 15 While Profit Slips
Unilever Pakistan H1 Sales Rise 15% While Profit Slips
Mits Boltz 2 Ai Model Revolutionizes Drug Discovery With 1000x Speed
MIT’s Boltz-2 AI Model Revolutionizes Drug Discovery with 1,000× Speed
Pakistan Nccia Cracks Down On Illegal Betting Forex Binary Apps
Pakistan’s NCCIA Cracks Down on Illegal Betting, Forex, Binary Apps
Bitcoin Tumbles To 113k As Crypto Market Slumps
Bitcoin Tumbles to $113K as Crypto Market Slumps
Traffic Challans
Traffic Challans in Punjab to Be Received Directly on WhatsApp
Google Ads Ends Manual Language Targeting In Search Campaigns Adopts Ai
Google Ads Ends Manual Language Targeting in Search Campaigns, Adopts AI
EV Manufacturing
Chinese Firm to Build EV Manufacturing Facility in Punjab
Has Bise Lahore Decided To End Hard Copy Mark Sheets For Exams
Has BISE Lahore Decided to End Hard Copy Result Mark Sheets?