New Aeolus L8 Ev Covers Karachi Islamabad Without Refill

The newly launched Aeolus L8 EV sets a benchmark in long-range travel with an impressive 2,245 km driving range. It can cover the entire Karachi–Islamabad route nonstop, redefining hybrid SUV performance.

Chinese automaker Dongfeng has unveiled the Aeolus L8, a plug-in hybrid SUV equipped with a 1.5L turbo engine, an electric motor, and a 30.3 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, producing 355 horsepower. In independent testing by the China Automotive Technology & Research Center (CATARC), the L8 achieved an all-electric range of 248 km and a total driving range of 2,245 km, enough to cover the Karachi–Islamabad route without refueling . CATARC also confirmed its fast charging claim, with the battery charging from 20% to 80% in just 18 minutes under optimal conditions.

Aeolus L8 Key Specifications

Feature Details Powertrain 1.5L turbo + electric motor Battery 30.3 kWh LFP Output 355 HP EV Range (Official) 126–185 km EV Range (CATARC) 248 km Total Range 2,245 km Fuel Efficiency ~41.7 km/l Fast Charging 20–80% in ~18 minutes ADAS 28 functions Safety Six airbags, digital rearview mirror Interior Digital cockpit with AI assistant

Based on the price of similar Chinese SUVs in Pakistan such as Haval Jolion (PKR 8–9.3m), Changan Oshan X7 (PKR 8–8.6m), and Series 3 EV (PKR 10.7m) the Aeolus L8 is expected to be priced around PKR 8–11 million if launched locally.

Currently, no SUV in Pakistan offers a range comparable to the L8. The closest rival is the Haval H6 PHEV, which promises just over 1,000 km range, making the Aeolus L8 a potential game-changer for long-distance travel.