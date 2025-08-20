New Aeolus L8 EV Covers Karachi–Islamabad Without Refill
The newly launched Aeolus L8 EV sets a benchmark in long-range travel with an impressive 2,245 km driving range. It can cover the entire Karachi–Islamabad route nonstop, redefining hybrid SUV performance.
Chinese automaker Dongfeng has unveiled the Aeolus L8, a plug-in hybrid SUV equipped with a 1.5L turbo engine, an electric motor, and a 30.3 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, producing 355 horsepower. In independent testing by the China Automotive Technology & Research Center (CATARC), the L8 achieved an all-electric range of 248 km and a total driving range of 2,245 km, enough to cover the Karachi–Islamabad route without refueling . CATARC also confirmed its fast charging claim, with the battery charging from 20% to 80% in just 18 minutes under optimal conditions.
Aeolus L8 Key Specifications
|Feature
|Details
|Powertrain
|1.5L turbo + electric motor
|Battery
|30.3 kWh LFP
|Output
|355 HP
|EV Range (Official)
|126–185 km
|EV Range (CATARC)
|248 km
|Total Range
|2,245 km
|Fuel Efficiency
|~41.7 km/l
|Fast Charging
|20–80% in ~18 minutes
|ADAS
|28 functions
|Safety
|Six airbags, digital rearview mirror
|Interior
|Digital cockpit with AI assistant
Based on the price of similar Chinese SUVs in Pakistan such as Haval Jolion (PKR 8–9.3m), Changan Oshan X7 (PKR 8–8.6m), and Series 3 EV (PKR 10.7m) the Aeolus L8 is expected to be priced around PKR 8–11 million if launched locally.
Currently, no SUV in Pakistan offers a range comparable to the L8. The closest rival is the Haval H6 PHEV, which promises just over 1,000 km range, making the Aeolus L8 a potential game-changer for long-distance travel.