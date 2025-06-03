By AbdulWasay ⏐ 46 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
New Dungeons Dragons Video Game Announced By Giant Skull

Wizards of the Coast has joined forces with Giant Skull, a newly formed gaming studio helmed by industry veteran Stig Asmussen, to create a new single-player Dungeons & Dragons video game. Asmussen is mainly known for his direction of God of War III and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which have helped him to establish immersive and cinematic action games.



Designed with Unreal Engine 5, this new D&D title is set for publication on PC and consoles. The game promises an action-adventure experience driven narrative-wise and firmly anchored in the lore of the Dungeons & Dragons universe. More details will be revealed on June 9, the Summer Game Fest panel, when excited fans are waiting for their first look.

Riding the Wave After Baldur’s Gate 3

This project marks a new chapter for D&D in the gaming world. It follows the conclusion of Wizards of the Coast’s successful collaboration with Larian Studios, the creators of Baldur’s Gate 3. That game was a global sensation, winning multiple Game of the Year awards and reintroducing the D&D brand to mainstream gamers.

Now, with Giant Skull at the helm, the focus is shifting to a new type of experience—single-player storytelling with fast-paced combat and emotional depth. John Hight, President of Digital Gaming at Hasbro, stated that the company is committed to building unforgettable digital worlds within the D&D franchise.



Dungeons & Dragons Video Game: A Legacy Fueled by Pop Culture and Passion

Dungeons & Dragons has surged in popularity over the last decade. The role-playing game has become a pop culture juggernaut, thanks to streaming shows and podcasts. Especially Netflix’s Stranger Things, which prominently features D&D elements. The show’s young heroes use the game to make sense of supernatural threats, introducing a whole new generation to D&D. Users would also note D&D references in other pop culture shows such as the famous sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Beyond Baldur’s Gate 3, D&D has inspired dozens of games over the years, including Neverwinter Nights, Icewind Dale, and Dark Alliance. While some leaned into strategy or multiplayer action, this upcoming project seeks to carve out its own identity. In many ways, this will be a modern, cinematic take on fantasy adventure.

