1 min ago
New James Bond Video Game Date Set Heres What We Know

The long-rumored James Bond video game from IO Interactive now has a confirmed release date as well as a lead actor.During the recent PlayStation State of Play showcase, IO announced 007: First Light, releasing for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

For IO Interactive, the studio behind the renowned Hitman trilogy, this marks a significant shift as its first external franchise venture. Despite the change, CEO Hakan Abrak has expressed confidence, citing the team’s deep respect for the Bond legacy and extensive expertise in stealth gameplay as key factors that will enable them to capture the character’s essence.

007: First Light Is A Bold New Adventure

007: First Light departs from previous film and game adaptations by not retreading existing plots. Instead, it offers an entirely new origin story that explores Bond’s early career before he earned his “00” status and developed his signature polish. Players will follow Bond as a young, resourceful, and sometimes reckless MI6 recruit, tracking a rogue operative known as “009.” Writers describe the story as a “coming of age” narrative, letting players witness Bond transform into the world’s most famous secret agent.

Developers expect the gameplay to blend IO Interactive’s trademark stealth mechanics with active spycraft, incorporating gadgets, disguises, social infiltration, and cinematic vehicle sequences.

The studio, known for its “systems-based” approach, has promised varied and strategic gameplay beyond simple gunplay, delivering a game experience that aligns with the sophisticated spy genre.

An Ensemble Cast

The cinematic experience will be elevated by a star-studded voice and motion capture cast, which was unveiled alongside Gibson. The new cast includes:

  • M: Priyanga Burford
  • Q: Alastair Mackenzie
  • Miss Moneypenny: Kiera Lester
  • Mentor John Greenway: Lennie James
  • Miss Roth: Noémie Nakai

This carefully curated ensemble is designed to ground the early-Bond narrative in character and espionage. Fans are hoping the new cast helps to build a believable world for the nascent spy.

007: First Light: All The Details

To cater to a wide audience of Bond fans and gamers, the game will be available in multiple editions. The Standard Edition, priced at $69.99 (PKR 20,000 approx.), will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. A premium “Legacy” version is also planned, offering additional in-game content and collectibles for dedicated fans and enthusiasts.

In case you missed the announcement trailer three months ago, you can rewatch it here:

YouTube video

The famed Irish actor Patrick Gibson is playing the lead in 007: First Light. While the game is set to hit the consoles on March 27, 2026, just one day after GTA 6 drops.

Are we going to see another Barbenheimmer event but in the gaming universe? Only time will tell.

