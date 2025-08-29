By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 31 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
New Model To Improve Pakistans Human Development Index

Research and Development Solutions (RADS) has recently introduced an advanced model aimed at more accurately assessing Pakistan’s Human Development Index (HDI). This new model is designed to address long-standing challenges in measuring key indicators of human development, particularly in the health sector. It leverages 41 years of international data to establish a more reliable and consistent evaluation of life expectancy, a core component of HDI, and aligns it with global benchmarks.

Historically, Pakistan’s HDI health component relied heavily on demographic surveys that were mainly based on child mortality rates. However, these surveys were often irregular, resulting in data gaps that hindered the accuracy of the HDI assessment. The RADS team has now adopted a more robust method by utilizing data from the Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement (PSLM) survey. This approach calculates life expectancy for each district, using data that is consistently collected, making it more dependable over time.

In instances where there were discrepancies between local data and global standards, the RADS model introduced new indicators to bridge these gaps. By cross-checking the results with global datasets, the team ensured the model’s accuracy and credibility, offering a more comprehensive picture of health indicators in Pakistan.

Experts believe this refined model will assist the government and relevant institutions in crafting stronger policies and achieving human development goals. The alignment with global standards and the introduction of new indicators, where necessary further ensure the model’s credibility and applicability.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab Hikes Traffic Fines 10x To Curb Violations
Lahore Traffic Police Issue 37,000 Fines in August
High Level Meeting Reviews Governments Electric Bike Incentive Campaign
Karachi Mayor Launches Electric Bikes for KMC Staff
Sbp
SBP Launches PESIA for Monitoring Overseas Equity Investments
Fast Cables Joins Uaes Taqa Vendor Network
Fast Cables Profit Falls 33% to Rs1.27bn in FY25
Flood relief
ADB Grants $3M Flood Relief Aid to Pakistan
Colleges In Sindh
Punjab Extends School Closures in Flood-Hit Areas
Pakistan Desktop Computer Sales Jumps 90% in Q2 2025 Viper Leads Market
Sbp Issues 2025 List Of Domestic Systemically Important Banks
SBP Issues 2025 List of Domestic Systemically Important Banks
Nccia Gambling Summons Issued For Iqra Kanwal And Other Influencers
NCCIA Gambling Summons Issued for Iqra Kanwal and Other Influencers
Apple Powerbeats Fit Teaser Confirms Fall 2025 Release
Apple Powerbeats Fit Teaser Confirms Fall 2025 Release
Imf Development Projects Report Exposes Delays And Cost Rise
IMF Development Projects Report Exposes Delays And Cost Rise
Consumers Charged Rs18 86 Billion In Tv Fees Via Electricity Bills
Govt Extends Power Bill Deadlines in Flood-Hit Areas
Nic Karachi Cohort 14 Rs 5m Startup Grant Announced
NIC Karachi Launches Cohort 14 for Startups, Grants Announced Up to Rs5M