Research and Development Solutions (RADS) has recently introduced an advanced model aimed at more accurately assessing Pakistan’s Human Development Index (HDI). This new model is designed to address long-standing challenges in measuring key indicators of human development, particularly in the health sector. It leverages 41 years of international data to establish a more reliable and consistent evaluation of life expectancy, a core component of HDI, and aligns it with global benchmarks.

Historically, Pakistan’s HDI health component relied heavily on demographic surveys that were mainly based on child mortality rates. However, these surveys were often irregular, resulting in data gaps that hindered the accuracy of the HDI assessment. The RADS team has now adopted a more robust method by utilizing data from the Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement (PSLM) survey. This approach calculates life expectancy for each district, using data that is consistently collected, making it more dependable over time.

In instances where there were discrepancies between local data and global standards, the RADS model introduced new indicators to bridge these gaps. By cross-checking the results with global datasets, the team ensured the model’s accuracy and credibility, offering a more comprehensive picture of health indicators in Pakistan.

Experts believe this refined model will assist the government and relevant institutions in crafting stronger policies and achieving human development goals. The alignment with global standards and the introduction of new indicators, where necessary further ensure the model’s credibility and applicability.